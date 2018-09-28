11 new charges against Ottawa police officer accused of sex assault, uttering threats

Ottawa police have laid an additional 11 criminal charges against a suspended officer in connection with accusations made by three more victims.

Const. Eric Post, 47, was first charged with 21 criminal offences – including sexual harassment, uttering threats, pointing a firearm and forcible confinement – on Sept. 19. The charges stemmed from allegations reported to police by four women.

Police then announced on Thursday afternoon that three additional women came forward with accusations against Post, resulting in 11 new charges.

The alleged offences include assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of criminal harassment, forcible confinement and six counts of breach of trust by an official, bringing the total number of charges laid against Post to 32.

Post, who has been suspended from duty since June 13, last appeared in court on Sept. 21. He remains in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Sexual assault and child abuse investigators at the Ottawa Police Service say they are still concerned there could be other victims in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.