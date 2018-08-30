Ottawa doctor, 44, facing sexual assault charge

Local police say they have charged a 44-year-old Ottawa doctor with sexual assault, after investigating a complaint reported to them in February 2017.

The complainant, who Ottawa police investigators said is a woman in her 50s, alleged Dr. Richard Nahas sexually assaulted her during a scheduled appointment with him at a clinic on Merivale Road in November 2016.

The woman told police Nahas was alone with her when the alleged incident occurred, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

A year and half after receiving that complaint, investigators in the sexual assault and child abuse unit said on Thursday they have charged Nahas with one count of sexual assault and are asking any other alleged victims to come forward.

Nahas could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday afternoon. Police said he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Nahas had his medical practice restricted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Ontario as of July 13, 2018.

The college’s website notes that “allegations of Dr. Naha’s professional misconduct” have been referred to the college’s discipline committee.

“It is alleged that Dr. Nahas sexually abused Patient A and engaged (in) disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct towards Patient A during a medical appointment in approximately November 2016, including by touching her body, including her genital area, in a manner that was sexual and/or inappropriate, by breaching boundaries, and by making inappropriate remarks and remarks of a sexual nature towards Patient A,” the website says.

The regulator lists Nahas’ primary location of practice as 942 Merivale Rd. – an address in the neighbourhood of Carlington, in the city’s west end. The Seekers Centre, a clinic that specializes in treating patients with chronic pain, is the clinic associated with that address.

On the clinic’s website, Nahas is listed as a pain physician and founder of the centre.

An employee who answered the phone at the Seekers Centre on Thursday afternoon said she could not comment on the charges.

Police urge anyone with information related to this investigation to email mcm@ottawapolice.ca or call 613-236-1222 ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Ottawa police app.