North Vancouver fire heavily damages apartment building

An early morning fire on Friday in North Vancouver has badly burned parts of an apartment building.

“At 2 a.m. this morning crews dispatched to 505 Lonsdale, eight-storey concrete high rise building. [The] seventh floor [was] fully involved, a couple of suites involved,” North Vancouver Fire Chief Dan Pistilli said. Ladders crews were able to knock it down quickly and two people were sent to hospital, he added.

“[Two people suffered] smoke inhalation and minor burns, people from the suite. But they’re being checked over, no serious injuries,” Pistilli said.

He says all 30 residents got out of the building and are accounted for.

The fire went to two alarms, so crews from the North Vancouver District and West Vancouver fire departments assisted.

Pistilli says while they are still determining the cause, it does not appear to be suspicious.