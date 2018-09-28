Politics
September 28, 2018 7:35 am

BCGEU joins legal fight over proportional representation referendum

By News Anchor  CKNW
The BC Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU) says it has been granted intervenor status in the court fight by the Independent Contractors and Business Association (ICBA) against the B.C. government’s proportional representation referendum.

“I’m glad the court is giving the BCGEU a chance to expose the petitioner’s argument for what it is — an attempt to get around the $200,000 advertising cap.” Stephanie Smith, president of the BCGEU said.

ICBA — a traditional ally of the Liberals — is trying to stop the referendum, questioning the constitutionality of the process. The association opposes the referendum.

The BCGEU is a traditional ally of the NDP government proposing the referendum.

“It is no secret that most British Columbians are deeply dissatisfied with the current electoral system and BCGEU members are overwhelmingly in that camp,” Smith said.

