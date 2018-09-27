Enbridge says natural gas bills will go down about $29 a year in Ontario

TORONTO – Enbridge Gas Distribution Ltd. says its typical Ontario residential customer’s natural gas bill will go down about $29 a year.

The gas distribution company says its received approval from the Ontario Energy Board for new rates starting next month.

READ MORE: Ontario government outlines arguments in lawsuit against federal carbon tax plan

The Ontario government’s cancellation of the cap and trade program will decrease rates by $80.

Higher transportation costs and natural gas prices, among other things, will partially offset those savings.

READ MORE: Ontario government promises public consultations on cap-and-trade after facing legal action

The company says the typical residential customer’s annual bill will be about $873.

Enbridge distributes natural gas to more than two million customers in Ontario.