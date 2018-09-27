Vancouver film producer sentenced for sexually assaulting women, filming it

A Vancouver film producer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulted women — and secretly filmed the attacks.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge said because Ying Ho Raymond Law has been serving time already, he has more than five years left to go in prison.

Law faced 10 counts, including sexual assault and voyeurism.

Prior to his conviction, he faced charges of administering drugs to women to commit offences.

The court heard that Law invited women over to his Yaletown apartment, drugged them, sexually assaulted them, and took photos of it.

On one occasion, he offered to go over a script with one of the victims.

A former co-accused is still before the courts.