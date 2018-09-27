Jason Garrison edges closer to Edmonton Oilers roster spot

Jason Garrisson keeps fighting for a spot on the Edmonton Oilers blue line.

With three pre-season games to go, the 33-year-old remains in the mix for the opening day roster. When he signed a professional tryout contract in late August, Garrison didn’t know what to expect from training camp.

READ MORE: Ty Rattie nets hat trick as Edmonton Oilers clobber Vancouver Canucks

“For the most part, I’m just trying to take everything in, what the coaches want out of you and how they play in the game,” Garrison said.

“I’m doing the best I can to feel like I’m in mid-season form and not just go through the motions of a pre-season which, kind of regularly, you do.”

On Thursday night against Arizona, Garrison will be paired with Ethan Bear. Garrison has played 538 NHL games. Bear checks in at just 18.

READ MORE: Indigenous hockey player Ethan Bear makes NHL debut with great fanfare

“Every year you’re competing with guys in the room, but every year you’re learning from guys in the room too. As you get older, you’re passing along the information that you can,” Garrison said.

The knock against Garrison is his foot speed, but for the most part he’s been able to overcome that in the three games he’s played so far.

“He’s a bright, intelligent defenceman who can position himself fairly good,” head coach Todd McLellan said.

“When we look at the scoring chances against the other night, and we did give up some good ones, he wasn’t in a lot of them.

“That tells me he’s positioning himself well. He’s managing his gaps well.”

READ MORE: Kailer Yamamoto scores 2 more but Edmonton Oilers lose in Winnipeg

Garrison knows if he makes the Oilers, he’ll have to settle into a role as a depth defenceman who doesn’t play every night.

“That’s just the role. That’s a huge part to a team’s success is knowing your role,” said Garrison, who spent most of last season in the minors with Vegas’ affiliate in Chicago.

The Oilers expected lineup against the Coyotes is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Rattie

Lucic – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Rieder – Strome – Puljujarvi

Caggiula – Brodziak – Aberg

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Benning

Garrison – Bear

Mikko Koskinen will start in net, backed up by Al Montoya.

The Oilers assigned forward Ryan McLeod to Mississauga in the OHL.

Catch the Oilers and Coyotes on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.