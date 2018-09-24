Kailer Yamamoto looks ready to arrive for Edmonton Oilers

Kailer Yamamoto wants to wind up on the Edmonton Oilers roster, and he knows the road runs right in front of the other team’s net.

“I’m still amazed that our smallest player spends most of his time in and around the blue paint,” Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “He finds ways to score in that area. He knows when to arrive and what to do when he gets there.”

Yamamoto’s pre-season success (four goals in three games this season, five goals in six games last year) isn’t just about where he is on the ice, it’s about when he gets there. When the puck gets to the net front, Yamamoto is often there at the perfect time to earn a scoring chance.

“It’s a huge thing. If your timing is off, you’re definitely not going to be seeing that puck a lot,” Yamamoto explained.

Yamamoto, who turns 20 on Saturday, remains one of 16 forwards in camp. At practice on Monday, he skated on the Oilers second line with Milan Lucic and Leon Draisaitl.

“I think I’ve made some strides, but there are still a lot of strides to be taken to making sure I’m on this team,” said Yamamoto.

While Yamamoto pushes for a roster spot, the Oilers released forward Scottie Upshall from his tryout.

“Scottie has had injury problems from day one,” McLellan said. “He passed his physical, but he’s relapsed into a situation where the injuries act up.”

McLellan said the Oilers will help Upshall rehab and it’s possible he could play games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers also put Keegan Lowe, Kevin Gravel and Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of assignment. Cooper Marody was assigned to the Condors.

Ryan Strome missed practice with a minor groin issue.

The Oilers will host Vancouver on Tuesday night. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.