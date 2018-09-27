Canada
Cyclist, 52, seriously injured in crash near QEW bridge in Oakville

By Reporter  Global News

Halton police looking for witnesses in Oakville crash involving cyclist.

Halton Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash involving a cyclist in Oakville.

Police say the initial investigation suggests that the 52-year-old male cyclist had been travelling southbound on Kerr Street near the QEW bridge around 5 p.m. Wednesday, when he mounted the centre curb median and entered the northbound lane where he struck the side of an SUV.

Police add that the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and sustained serious injuries.

The 42-year-old female driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.
