3rd suspect sought in death of man who fell from Parkdale balcony

Toronto police say they are seeking a third suspect in the death of a man who fell off a balcony in Parkdale.

Two Hamilton men were arrested and charged with murder in the case earlier this month.

Investigators were called to an apartment building on West Lodge Avenue, near and Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West, just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The victim, who has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Day of Toronto, was found in a driveway with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

The following day, police said they believed the victim had fallen from a balcony during an altercation.

Two weeks ago, Lee Newelln, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Small, 28, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Thursday, police released photos they say shows the third man wanted in the case. Police believe he is 20 to 30 years old.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information.