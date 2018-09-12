Toronto police identify man found dead in Parkdale driveway, 2 charged with murder

Toronto police say two men have been charged and another suspect remains outstanding in the death of a man whose body was found in a driveway over the weekend.

Investigators were called to an apartment building on West Lodge Avenue, near and Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West, just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, who has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Day of Toronto, was found with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

The following day, police said they believe the victim had fallen from a balcony during an altercation.

On Wednesday, Toronto police said two men from Hamilton were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Lee Newelln, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Small, 28, is facing a count of second-degree murder.

Police have not released any information about the third suspect but are appealing to the public for tips in the case.