Toronto police identify man found dead in Parkdale driveway, 2 charged with murder
Toronto police say two men have been charged and another suspect remains outstanding in the death of a man whose body was found in a driveway over the weekend.
Investigators were called to an apartment building on West Lodge Avenue, near and Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West, just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim, who has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Day of Toronto, was found with serious injuries. He died at the scene.
The following day, police said they believe the victim had fallen from a balcony during an altercation.
On Wednesday, Toronto police said two men from Hamilton were arrested in connection with the investigation.
Lee Newelln, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Small, 28, is facing a count of second-degree murder.
Police have not released any information about the third suspect but are appealing to the public for tips in the case.
