Toronto police investigating suspicious death after body found in Parkdale

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found outside an apartment building in Parkdale late Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a highrise on West Lodge Avenue near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue after receiving reports of an altercation inside one of the units.

A short time later, a man was found outside lying on the ground, police said.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the homicide squad has been consulted about the incident but has not taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released about the victim.