September 9, 2018 1:05 pm

Toronto police investigating suspicious death after body found in Parkdale

By

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found outside a Parkdale apartment building.

File / Global News
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found outside an apartment building in Parkdale late Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a highrise on West Lodge Avenue near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue after receiving reports of an altercation inside one of the units.

A short time later, a man was found outside lying on the ground, police said.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the homicide squad has been consulted about the incident but has not taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released about the victim.

Global News