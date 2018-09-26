Winnipeg Jets suffer 2nd pre-season loss in Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild scored a pair of third period goals to end a streak of three straight pre-season wins for the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Jared Spurgeon broke a three all deadlock with under five minutes left in the third period to hand the Jets a 4-3 defeat for their second loss of the pre-season.

Rookie Kristian Vesalainen had his first career NHL exhibition goal in the loss. Dustin Byfuglien scored his third goal of the pre-season and added an assist for Winnipeg. Nelson Nogier had the other Jets’ marker.

The Jets had two different one-goal leads and had a 3-2 advantage to open up the final frame. But Jason Zucker tied the game early in the third and then Spurgeon added the go ahead goal with just 4:49 remaining. The Jets pulled their goalie with over a minute left in regulation but couldn’t get another puck past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk who finished the game with 26 saves.

Making his third start of the pre-season Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit took his first defeat as he allowed four goals on 28 shots.

Eric Staal and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Wild in the victory. Mikael Granlund notched a pair of assists.

The Jets outshot the Wild 30-28 as they dropped to 4-2 for the pre-season.

Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot had to leave the game in the second period after getting hit by a puck in the face. He returned to start the third period.

The Jets wrap up their exhibition schedule on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Bell MTS Place. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm CT.