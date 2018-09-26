Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
September 26, 2018 3:19 pm

Winnipeg Jets re-assign 6 players & release goalie

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Winnipeg Jets celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Wild during NHL preseason hockey in Winnipeg, Monday, September 17, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
A A

The Winnipeg Jets announced their second round of cuts in training camp.

The Jets re-assigned six players to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Among Wednesday’s cuts were defencemen Charles-David Beaudoin, Simon Bourque, Jacob Cederholm and Luke Green. Forwards Tye McGinn and Matt Ustaski were also sent to the Moose.

Story continues below

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets cut 3 players after 1st exhibition game

Earlier on Wednesday the Jets announced they’ve released goalie Ken Appleby from his professional tryout agreement.

The moves leave the Jets with 42 players, including 25 forwards, 13 defencemen and four goalies left in training camp.

All NHL teams have to name a 23-man roster before the start of the regular season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers aims for stronger showing after rocky pre-season start

The Jets have two exhibition games remaining: starting Wednesday in Minnesota before closing out their exhibition schedule on Thursday at home to the New Jersey Devils.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Training Camp
NHL
Training Camp
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News