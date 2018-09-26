Winnipeg Jets re-assign 6 players & release goalie

The Winnipeg Jets announced their second round of cuts in training camp.

The Jets re-assigned six players to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Among Wednesday’s cuts were defencemen Charles-David Beaudoin, Simon Bourque, Jacob Cederholm and Luke Green. Forwards Tye McGinn and Matt Ustaski were also sent to the Moose.

Earlier on Wednesday the Jets announced they’ve released goalie Ken Appleby from his professional tryout agreement.

The moves leave the Jets with 42 players, including 25 forwards, 13 defencemen and four goalies left in training camp.

All NHL teams have to name a 23-man roster before the start of the regular season.

The Jets have two exhibition games remaining: starting Wednesday in Minnesota before closing out their exhibition schedule on Thursday at home to the New Jersey Devils.