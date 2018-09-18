Winnipeg Jets cut 3 players after 1st exhibition game

The Winnipeg Jets announced their first round of cuts on Tuesday afternoon following their first exhibition game.

The Jets re-assigned three players back to their respective junior teams. Declan Chisholm was sent back to the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, Leon Gawanke was re-assigned to the QMJHL’s Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, and Giovanni Vallati is headed back to the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.

The Jets have 49 players left in training camp including 27 forwards, 17 defenceman and five goalies. All NHL teams have to get down to a 23-man roster by the start of the regular season.

The Jets continue their pre-season schedule on Thursday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

