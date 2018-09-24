Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers aims for stronger showing after rocky pre-season start

The Winnipeg Jets are into their second week of training camp and forward Nikolaj Ehlers has admittedly had a rough start.

“Not good,” Ehlers said when asked about his pre-season so far. “Physically, I’m there, but things haven’t really been going the way I wanted it to. I haven’t skated the way I wanted to, and that’s my game.”

Now preparing for his fourth NHL season, the forward posted a new career high in goals last season with 29 but has yet to find his legs in camp.

“My game, the way I play, it is all speed so I just got to get back to moving my legs,” Ehlers said. “I got to skate — work for every single puck. It’s an easy thing to say but play the simple game, get the puck, pass it, skate. It’s what I got to get back to.”

“I got two shots in these two games and they were both in the second game, so that’s not good.”

Ehlers will get a third exhibition game on Monday night when the Jets take on the Calgary Flames. After playing mostly at his natural position on the left side last season, the Jets are now experimenting with the 22-year-old on the right wing.

“At this level, when you’re on the right side as a lefty, you got to be able to handle the pass on your backhand,” Ehlers said. “I’ve played left and right and defenceman since I was a little kid do it won’t be easy, but I’ll get used to it and try to do my best.”