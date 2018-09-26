Village of Warner mismanagement inspection to be released at meeting

It’s been a long wait for Warner residents: just over two years ago, 20 per cent of the community signed a petition asking Alberta Municipal Affairs to investigate claims of mismanagement by village officials. The report has been kept confidential but will become public at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Seventeen concerns were outlined in the petition, including alleged conflict of interest and bullying involving Jon Hood, the village’s chief administrative officer.

Municipal Affairs said the petition was sufficient and they would move forward with the investigation.

After the inspection was ordered, Hood was charged by RCMP with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death after an alleged incident involving village residents.

The charge was withdrawn and Hood signed a 12-month peace bond on a lesser charge, which expired this month.

In a letter to Mayor Tyler Lindsay in May, Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson wrote the inspection has uncovered “irregular, improper and improvident management.”

That includes the village’s management of municipal bylaws, the tax recovery and budget approval processes, land sales initiatives and meeting procedures.

Officials said an inspector compiled a report that was sent to the village in July asking them to respond and provide additional information.