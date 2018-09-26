Dog that killed Alberta woman and injured 2-year-old girl euthanized: RCMP

A dog that killed a woman and severely injured a two-year-old girl has been euthanized, RCMP said Wednesday.

Const. Mike Hibbs said the dog was put down Wednesday and the boxer-pit bull cross was reportedly fine during the 10-day mandatory quarantine. The dog appeared not to have any major medical issues like rabies.

On the evening of Sept. 15, emergency crews were called to a rural property near Langdon, Alta., for a report a dog attack. Police said the dog had initially attacked the two-year-old girl before turning on the woman.

The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Lisa Lloyd.

Calgary EMS said the young girl was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable condition but with traumatic injuries. Her parents and some extended family were on scene when the attack happened, RCMP said.

Lloyd’s son Cody Lloyd issued the following statement to Global News last week:

“My mom, Cali’s mimi, is a warrior who gave her everything and fought to get my daughter over a gate into safety and she should be remembered as nothing less than an amazing, beautiful hero who loved her granddaughter more than life… she saved Cali’s life.”

Cody Lloyd called the incident a tragic accident that will never be explained.

“We are a very close family who lost our pillar and we are grieving together. We will get through this okay. Cali is doing good.”

A celebration of life for Lisa Lloyd is being held Thursday.

Langdon is approximately 35 kilometres east of Calgary.

