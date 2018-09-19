Alberta woman killed by her dog in Langdon identified

A 50-year-old woman who was killed by her dog just outside of Calgary on Saturday has been identified.

Neighbours who spoke with Global News identified Lisa Lloyd as a resident of the Langdon home where the incident happened, and a GoFundMe page identified her as the victim in the deadly dog attack.

The fundraising site said Lloyd “lost her life saving her grandbaby from their dog,” adding that the toddler is recovering in hospital with her parents.

“The whole family is very traumatized and [we] are not ready to speak at this tragic time,” the page read.

As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had reached almost $3,000 of the $10,000 goal to arrange funeral services and cope with income loss.

“We thank you all so much for the outpouring of support in this horrible time,” it concludes. “Please raise a glass in her memory. We love you Lisa.”

RCMP said Saturday the boxer-pit bull cross initially attacked the girl before turning on the woman.

Calgary EMS said a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable condition but with traumatic injuries. Her parents and some extended family were on scene when the attack happened, RCMP said.

Emergency crews were called to the home but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Langdon is approximately 35 kilometres east of Calgary.