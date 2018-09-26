3rd Brett Kavanaugh accuser comes forward with sexual misconduct allegations

A third woman has come forward accusing U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The lawyer for Washington, D.C. resident Julie Swetnick said on Wednesday he had submitted her sworn statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti identified his client on Twitter and posted an email to the committee. He said had a sworn declaration from Swetnick outlining her allegations against Kavanaugh involving incidents that occurred in the 1980s.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti identified his client on Twitter and posted an email to the committee. He said had a sworn declaration from Swetnick outlining her allegations against Kavanaugh involving incidents that occurred in the 1980s.

In the sworn affidavit posted by Avenatti, Swetnick says she was a victim of a “‘gang’ or ‘train’” rape and Kavanaugh was present. The incident occurred in Washington, D.C., around the year 1982.

“During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me,” she wrote.

“I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

Swetnick said she first met Kavanaugh in 1980 or 1981. She alleged Kavanaugh and his friends “spiked” the drinks of girls at house parties.

“I have firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” he said. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh and the White House have not yet responded to these latest allegations. However, both have denied previous allegations made against the Supreme Court nominee.