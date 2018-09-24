6 — the number of times Brett Kavanaugh denied sexually assaulting anyone in a Fox News interview

The number of times Brett Kavanaugh told Fox News he never sexually assaulted anyone: six.

The number of times he told the network he was looking for a fair process through which to defend himself: 11.

That about sums up Fox News’ interview with U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

The exchange saw Kavanaugh — sitting alongside his wife, Ashley — firmly deny allegations of sexual assault that have been levelled against him by two women, along with a separate allegation by lawyer Michael Avenatti.

The first allegation against Kavanaugh dates back to when he was in high school. Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh tried to take her clothes off and covered her mouth when she wanted to scream for help.

The second allegation, which was published in the New Yorker over the weekend, saw Deborah Ramirez claim that he exposed himself to her during a party that took place at a dorm.

Ramirez alleged that Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face and had her touch it without consent and that she pushed him away from her.

The third allegation came in an email that Avenatti sent to the chief counsel for nominations for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

In the email, Avenatti talked about “significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C., area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

Avenatti went on to point to an entry in Kavanaugh’s yearbook that said, “FFFFFFFourth of July,” a phrase which the lawyer believes to mean “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*** them, Forget them.”

Throughout the interview, Kavanaugh denied having sexually assaulted anyone, saying at one point: “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not ever.

“I’ve always treated women with dignity and respect,” he added.

The interview, which was conducted by Martha MacCallum, ended up delving deep into Kavanaugh’s sexual history.

“I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or many years after,” the judge said.

“Through all these years you were a virgin?” MacCallum asked. “That’s correct,” Kavanaugh responded.

She then asked through which years in college he remained a virgin.

“Many years after; I’ll leave it at that,” Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh went on to note that 65 women signed a letter supporting the Supreme Court nominee, calling him a person who has “always treated women with decency and respect.”

Then, as he did many times in the interview, Kavanaugh said he was looking for a “fair process” in which people could “hear from both sides, listen to me and the facts I’ve described and listen to the people who’ve known me throughout my life, who’ve known me best.”

Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, said she didn’t understand Christine Blasey Ford’s decision to come forward.

“I truly don’t understand it,” she said.

“I know Brett; I know who he is.”

She went on to say she feels “badly” for Ford’s family and that she feels “badly for her through this process.”

Ultimately, however, Kavanaugh said he was not going to let “false accusations drive us out of this process.”

“We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity, my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women, staring with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old,” he said.

“I’m not going anywhere.”