Ontario municipal election 2018: Municipality of Port Hope

The race for mayor in the Municipality of Port Hope will pit incumbent Bob Sanderson against current councillor Terry Hickey.

Sanderson is seeking a second term as mayor, stating “the job is not done” as he wants to help the town to continue to grow. Sanderson has a long history on council, dating back to his first election in 1979.

Hickey was first elected to council in 2014. He has stated he wants to be a full-time mayor and hopefully serve at least two terms, in particular, to see the Port Hope Area Initiative, a soil remediation and cleanup project, completed.

Candidates

Mayor

Terry Hickey (incumbent councillor)

Bob Sanderson (incumbent)

Ward 1 councillor

Les Andrews (incumbent)

Todd Attridge

Miles Bowman

Laurie Carr

Ian Everdell

Colleen Haley

Anthony Jenkins

Will Lambert

Jeff Lees (incumbent)

Wendy Meadows

Sam Whittaker

Ward 2 councillor

Peter Angelo

John Bloye Bickle

W. Brian Coggins

Vicki Mink

Kenneth Morden

The Town

The Municipality of Port Hope on the north shore of Lake Ontario offers a picturesque urban and rural setting about 110 kilometres east of Toronto. The town’s downtown setting attracts tourists and shoppers as Main Street is considered one of the best-preserved streets in the province. The town amalgamated with the municipality of Hope in 2001 to encompass the rural region. Industry remains one of the top employers, with companies such as Cameco and Esco employing several hundred. Cleanup and remediation continues as Port Hope has the dubious distinction of having the largest volume of historic low-level radioactive wastes in Canada from the former Eldorado mining company.

Population (2016)

16,753

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$114,893/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

41.57/55.40

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

34.93/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South