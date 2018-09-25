NDP MP apologizes for saying Trudeau ‘doesn’t give a f— about Indigenous rights’ in QP

New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash apologized to the House of Commons today after using the F-word to describe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples.

During Tuesday’s Question Period, NDP MP Romeo Saganash lashed out about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, openly calling for the Prime Minister to admit that he “doesn’t give a f***” about Indigenous rights.

Saganash dropped the F-bomb while accusing Trudeau of not caring about Indigenous Peoples’ rights.

Speaker Geoff Regan immediately demanded an apology from Saganash for using profanity, while noting the longtime Quebec MP is an experienced member who knows the word constitutes “unparliamentary language.”

Saganash apologized, but added the government’s approach is so insulting that it makes him angry.

Regan thanked Saganash for withdrawing the word.