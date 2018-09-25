2 suspects in used car dealership thefts charged in similar incident in Adelaide Metcalfe: OPP

Two Londoners charged in a string of recent vehicle thefts at used car dealerships in the city have also been charged by provincial police in relation to a similar incident in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Middlesex OPP say they were called to an auto dealership on Centre Road on Sept. 19 in response to a vehicle theft. At the scene, police learned a man and woman had attended the dealership, requested to test drive a 2008 Dodge SUV, and never returned with the vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered in Lambton County, police said.

The following day, on Sept. 20, London police issued a call to the public for help in locating the same two individuals, saying they were wanted in connection to a spate of vehicle thefts from used car dealerships in London between Aug.13 and Sept. 5.

In those incidents, London police alleged the couple attended several car dealerships under the guise of purchasing a vehicle and failed to return vehicles they took on test drives. Some of the vehicles were later found abandoned with stolen licence plates, city police said.

The pair were arrested on Sept. 21 in Sarnia.

As a result of the investigation, provincial police said Matthew Smibert, 36, and Sherri-Lynn Stringer, 38, both of London, are charged jointly with theft under $5,000 of a motor vehicle in connection to the Adelaide Metcalfe case.

The pair faces seven counts of theft of motor vehicle, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of an identity document, theft under $5,000, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in relation to the London incidents.

London police say Stringer also faces an additional count of theft of a motor vehicle and Smibert has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

