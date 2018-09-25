London Police
Man charged with stealing car, hitting London police cruiser, attempting to flee on foot

London police have laid 10 charges against a 24-year-old man in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to police, a man reported that his vehicle was stolen from his Talbot Street driveway at roughly 6:30 a.m. Sunday. An officer noticed the vehicle on Grosvenor Street near Gibbons Park just over three hours later.

Police say the man driving the stolen vehicle backed into the officer’s police cruiser before driving into the park and hitting a tree. He then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly arrested.

Police say they seized $60 worth of fentanyl, $80 worth of suspected crystal methamphetamine, $70 worth of LSD blotters, and debit and credit cards that they believed did not belong to the suspect.

The 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, faces a number of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, fraud under $5,000 and drug possession.

No one was injured in the case but the crashes resulted in damage of roughly $14,000.

