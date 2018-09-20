Pair wanted in connection with used car lot vehicle thefts: London police

Warrants have been issued for a man and woman wanted in connection with a brazen string of vehicle thefts from used car dealerships, London police say.
Between August 13 and September 5, investigators allege the a couple went to several car dealerships under the guise of buying a vehicle.
They allegedly test drove the cars, but didn’t bring them back. Several of the vehicles, which were eventually found abandoned, were located with stolen licence plates.
As a result of the investigation, warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Matthew Lee Smibert and 38-year-old Sherri-Lynn Stringer, both of no fixed address.
They’re wanted on the following charges:
Stringer also faces an additional count of theft of a motor vehicle and Smibert has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
If you have any information about where Stringer and Smibert may be, you’re asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
