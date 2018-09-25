Surrey RCMP asking public’s help to identify suspects in alleged tax driver assault

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged assault on a taxi driver on Aug. 8.

The driver attended the area of 132 Street and 105A Avenue upon request and when he arrived, he says he was assaulted by two men.

Mounties said witnesses called for help and the two suspects fled the area before they arrived.

The first suspect is described as a black male, in his late 20s with a slim build, black buzz cut hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, also with a slim build.

RCMP have released a composite sketch of the first suspect and are hoping the community can help identify him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.