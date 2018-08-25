Surrey assault sends 59-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A 59-year-old man was rushed to hospital Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries, after an alleged violent assault in Surrey.
Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a home near 101 Avenue and 145th Street on Aug. 25 at around 9 a.m.
READ MORE: Surrey targeted stabbing leaves 1 man dead
When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious injuries caused by a weapon.
WATCH: Violent assault on Surrey bus
Police would not confirm what kind of weapon was involved.
The victim is now in stable condition, RCMP said.
READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing inside entrance to Sheraton hotel
A 28-year-old Surrey man was arrested at the scene, and police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The suspect was seen being led from the scene with bags over his hands, which the RCMP said was done to preserve evidence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.