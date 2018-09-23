RCMP investigating after Surrey stabbing sends 17-year-old girl to hospital Saturday

The Surrey RCMP is investigating after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed Saturday night and sent to hospital, where she is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said an altercation broke out just before 6:30 pm between a group of youths at Unwin Park, located at 13313 68th Avenue.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police said it appears the incident was targeted and that the public is not at risk.

The Surrey RCMP’s General Investigative Unit has taken over the probe and is in contact with the people involved.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

