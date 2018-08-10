Homicide cops seek Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in fatal Surrey townhouse stabbing
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that also left another man hurt at a Surrey townhouse complex on Monday afternoon.
Leonardo Ngo, 20, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries; he later died there.
Now, police are looking for a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk that they said is associated with him.
IHIT said the Surrey RCMP responded to 152 Street and 108 Avenue round 4:30 p.m.
They found one man suffering from stab wounds, who was then taken to hospital in stable condition.
Ngo later arrived at the hospital where he died.
READ MORE: Surrey targeted stabbing leaves 1 man dead
IHIT said both victims are believed to be related to the same incident.
Investigators are looking for a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with B.C. licence plate GH9 59X, which they said is connected to Ngo.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact IHIT at 11877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.