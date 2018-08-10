Homicide cops seek Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in fatal Surrey townhouse stabbing

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that also left another man hurt at a Surrey townhouse complex on Monday afternoon.

Leonardo Ngo, 20, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries; he later died there.

Now, police are looking for a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk that they said is associated with him.

IHIT said the Surrey RCMP responded to 152 Street and 108 Avenue round 4:30 p.m.

They found one man suffering from stab wounds, who was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

Ngo later arrived at the hospital where he died.

IHIT said both victims are believed to be related to the same incident.

Investigators are looking for a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with B.C. licence plate GH9 59X, which they said is connected to Ngo.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact IHIT at 11877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).