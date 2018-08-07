Surrey targeted stabbing leaves 1 man dead
One man is dead after a stabbing that happened in Surrey on Monday afternoon.
RCMP said in a release that they responded to the 10800 block of 152 St. after reports of a man being stabbed at around 4:30 p.m.
A man was then taken to hospital in stable condition, but not long after, a second man arrived in hospital with serious injuries. He later died.
Officers believe the cases are related and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with the Surrey Serious Crimes Unit in what they’re calling a targeted attack.
Officials don’t believe the public is at risk.
