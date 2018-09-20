Surrey RCMP injects itself into civic election campaign

In a stunning move, Surrey RCMP is speaking out after being criticized by mayoral candidate Doug McCallum.

In a statement issued Thursday, Surrey RCMP says “we understand that public discourse — including discussions on policing and public safety — is part of the election, and it’s important we remain impartial during this process.”

However, “we want to ensure the public has the correct information about who we are and how we police the city.”

The statement goes on to say Surrey RCMP members spend an average of seven years in the city, but many choose to stay for much longer and many opt to return to Surrey after gaining experience in other cities.

It also says “our officers care deeply about the community they police with about 38 per cent living in Surrey.”

Finally, it says “our primary accountability is to Surrey and our officer in charge reports to the mayor on many matters.”

The statement comes after comments by mayoral candidate Doug McCallum, who says he will cancel the RCMP contract if elected and set-up a municipal force.

He says RCMP members “often transfer and don’t really connect with the communities they’re in.”

Read the full statement below: