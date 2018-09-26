How much do Quebecers really know about the upcoming election?

How much do Quebecers know about provincial politics — or the parties that they’re voting for?

READ MORE: Fact-checking the English leaders’ debate

Well, it seems not much, if you believe Quebec comedian Guy Nantel’s latest video, in which he interviews random Quebecers attending functions for the four political parties as part of his show, Nos droits et libertés (Our rights and freedoms).

Who is the current premier of Quebec?

READ MORE: https://t.co/iUYPUUc1Wb — Global Montreal (@Global_Montreal) September 26, 2018

In the 10-minute long piece, Nantel asks every-day Quebecers to identify the leaders of the four main parties: the Quebec Liberal Party, the Parti Québécois (PQ), the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) and Québec Solidaire.

Let’s just say it didn’t go well.

READ MORE: Candidates discuss mobility, transportation as election nears

“What’s his name?” Nantel asks one woman as she places leader Philippe Couillard‘s picture next to the PQ logo.

“I don’t know,” she responds.

WATCH ABOVE: Party leaders face off in English debate

He asks another woman, “who is she?” pointing to Manon Massé.

READ MORE: Quebec reaches highest percentage of female candidates in history, Elections Quebec says

“I don’t remember her name.”

“Manon Massé,” he presses. “Who is the leader of …?”

“Coalition Avenir Quebec,” the woman completes his sentence.

WATCH BELOW: Making the environment a Quebec election campaign issue

Other highlights: Quebec Solidaire was re-Christened Quebec “Solitaire” and the CAQ was referred to as “La Cape” (the cape).

People were also unable to name two previous leaders of the PQ, nor identify how many people actually live in Quebec (FYI, it was 8.351 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the Quebec Institute of Statistics).

READ MORE: Young Quebecers ‘highly engaged’ in provincial election, IPSOS poll says

Some couldn’t identify the person who declared, “Vive le Québec libre!” — it was French President Charles de Gaulle on July 24, 1967.

Others believed there are 16 fleur de lys on the Quebec flag.

Nantel visits D’Arcy McGee, a riding in Montreal’s west end that has steadfastly voted Liberal.

He asks, “who is the Quebec Liberal Party leader?”

The answer: “I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Immigration the ‘ballot box’ question in Quebec election

One man also answered that he believes the members of the national assembly don’t meet in any city.

WATCH BELOW: Dramatic shift as Quebec election campaign enters crunch time

“The National Assembly doesn’t meet anywhere?” Nantel asks, unsure.

“No,” the man responds.

“Where do they meet?” Nantel questions him.

READ MORE: Immigration, health take centre stage at Quebec leaders’ debate

“Nowhere,” is the answer.

“It’s a level playing field,” the well-known comedian declares at the end of his video.

“Every party has supporters who are ill-informed.”

Nantel refused an interview with Global News, saying he wanted the video to “speak for itself.”

READ MORE: Sovereignty debate revived one week before Quebec election

If you want to be better informed about the upcoming elections, or how to vote, click here.

Quebec’s provincial election takes place Oct. 1.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Highly engaged’ youth vote this Quebec election

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau