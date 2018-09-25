Teen violently beats senior in Winnipeg’s 3rd homicide in 3 days

Three days, three homicides.

That’s the grim reality facing Winnipeg police as they reported yet another homicide on Tuesday, this one involving a 73-year-old man being assaulted in his community.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Teams responded to an assault that was occurring on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

“As the car pulled up, [police] were witnessing the victim still being assaulted by the accused,” Const. Rob Carver said. “There were very serious upper body and head injuries.”

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died on Monday.

His assailant, a youth, was arrested on scene, said police. Police discovered he was wanted for other crimes and is now facing multiple charges related to armed home invasions and robberies in August.

He has now been charged with second degree murder and remains in police custody.

The attack marks the city’s third homicide — all coming from violent beatings — in the last three days.

“It doesn’t appear they were connected,” Cst. Carver said. “In some other cities we see them in relation to a particular thing, like a drug turf war or something, but that’s the not the case here.

“The occurrences of homicides are without question random and these ones are all unconnected.”

The other homicides involved a 40-year-old man dying on Pritchard Avenue, and a man who died under the railway underpass on McPhillips Street near Logan Avenue Monday.

The attacks move the number of Winnipeg homicides to 15 this year.