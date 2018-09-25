Arts Week Peterborough is underway and features more than 100 local artists

Arts Week Peterborough is underway and the 10-day festival is taking place across the city with 40 events unfolding in public spaces and it’s all free.

“The artists who are involved in this project have worked so hard and created some incredible work and there is really something for everyone,” said Arts Week artistic producer Hannah Keating. “There’s everything from film and poetry, to visual arts, dance and various types of performance and visual art and photography.”

Arts week started in 2005 when the mayor at the time, Sylvia Sutherland, struck up a committee and set aside funds to mark the occasion of the city’s 100th anniversary. Now, in its 13th year, the event has grown significantly.



So much fun at @ArtsweekPeterborough on now through Sept 30. Here, some great moments from the weekend's #yarnbombings. Join us this Fri. Sept. 28 from 12:30-2:30 for our next free event: Textile Mark-Making hosted @ META4 Gallery #Peterborough.https://t.co/ZD29LHJkIl pic.twitter.com/VruRe6amRi — META4 Gallery (@META4Gallery) September 24, 2018

There are more than 100 artists participating and all artists are paid — that’s the mandate from the organizers. The funding for the event comes directly from the city which contributes $50,000 towards Arts Week.

The festival has transitioned and is now under the management of the Electric City Culture Council (EC3), a not-for-profit organization that supports the arts, culture and heritage sectors in the community.

Since taking over Arts Week, EC3 has transitioned the festival into a biennial event, that they suggest allows artists more time to prepare and create their work.

“Transitioning to a biennial schedule, has seen the funding virtually doubled and so you get really high-quality work from the artists who can really explore and create something new,” said Keating.

Arts Week runs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 30. A list of daily events is available at ArtsWeekPTBO.com