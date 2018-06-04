2nd annual Art for Autism in Peterborough raised over $3,000

Last weekend was the 2nd annual Art for Autism fundraiser held in Peterborough. A weekend-long event dedicated to raising funds for the Community Living Trent Highlands Wish Funds, for those living with autism.

“This is the big gala evening. There will be music for dancing, there are four bands, three of them are from Toronto, and one of them is from here in Peterborough — Forefront — which everyone I’m sure has heard. We had Murray James Bosh, who’s played at Massey Hall, we have Silver Lining who’s recording, we have Melissa Payne and Kate Surr who are recording artists as well,” said organizer Ellen Cowie during Friday’s opening gala night.

Friday’s gala admission was $60 which got guests wine, hors-d’oeuvres, singing and art showcased from 17 different artists.

“Two of whom are artists living with autism, and we have one, she has come from Spain, she is now a resident in Peterborough. We have Eddie Lepage who is a local artist as well but he has been sold internationally, and we have John Lenard, he has come from England,” said Cowie.

On Friday, there was also a silent auction for two handmade paddles, fine art, zero gravity chair, and a wood carving of hockey night in Canada Emblem.

On Saturday and Sunday, there was a $5 donation at the door.