Kris Austin wins People’s Alliance party’s first seat in New Brunswick legislature

The People’s Alliance of New Brunswick has the first MLAs in its history, after party founder Kris Austin won out in the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding and Michelle Conroy took Miramichi.

Austin garnered 58 per cent of the vote with 12 out of 16 polls reporting, comfortably beating out Progressive Conservative incumbent Pam Lynch (27.3 per cent) and Liberal candidate Wendy Tremblay (9.5 per cent).

The victory marked an incredible turnaround in fortunes for Austin, who lost out to Lynch by just 26 votes in 2014.

Meanwhile, Conroy bagged 47 per cent of the vote in Miramichi to gain an upset victory over Liberal incumbent Bill Fraser.

Two other People’s Alliance candidates appear to have a chance of joining Austin and Conroy in the legislature.

Art O’Donnell and Rick Desaulniers were both leading in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin and Fredericton-York respectively as of 9 p.m. AT.

The People’s Alliance has taken aim at official bilingualism, saying the dual systems in health care and school busing are costing the province too much money, and has called for more efficiencies.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

