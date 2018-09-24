RCMP release sketch of man wanted in UBC voyeurism incident

RCMP are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a voyeurism incident at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus earlier this month.

He’s described as South Asian or Middle Eastern, 30 to 40 years old and about five-foot-eight.

The suspect was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt with grey sweatpants and wearing small diamond or crystal earrings.

JUST IN: Recognize this man?

He's wanted for allegedly exposing himself in a women's shower room at a @UBC residence earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/sBgZ867gYf — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) September 24, 2018

The incident happened on Sept. 13 at a residence in the Lower Mall.

University RCMP said a woman was showering in a women’s-only washroom and had a man to speak to her from another shower stall. A second female walked into the washroom and saw the man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating.

READ MORE: Former UBC professor allegedly filmed study participants undressing

In another case in Burnaby in July, Mounties arrested a man for similar acts at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

In that case, an unknown man allegedly used a cellphone to take pictures in a women’s washroom.