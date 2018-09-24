More severe weather in store for Ontario: Anthony Farnell

Ontario has seen its fair share of nasty weather throughout 2018, and that trend will likely continue over the next couple of days.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a storm may be brewing for southwestern Ontario on Tuesday and is expected to head east.

“Another strong early fall storm will bring a renewed chance of severe weather to southwestern Ontario late Tuesday and eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Wednesday,” he explained. “It won’t be nearly as hot ahead of this approaching cold front, but computer models do show the potential for damaging winds and even an isolated tornado or two.”

Less heat and humidity but strong dynamics might overcome this in tomorrow's severe weather setup. Damaging winds most likely but can't rule out a tornado or two across SW Ontario late evening. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/SJLj3Lsa1h — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 24, 2018

Farnell said the risk of tornadoes will taper off as the storm approaches the Waterloo region and return Wednesday as it heads toward Kingston and Ottawa.

He said the risk factor is not quite as high as it was for the storms that caused tornadoes in Ottawa over the weekend.

“While the risk appears to be lower than on Friday, where two strong tornadoes brought significant damage to the Ottawa region, it would still be the second severe weather outbreak in under a week,” Farnell explained. “This is considered very rare for late September in Ontario. “