Barrie police issue warrant for robbery suspect

Police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Sept. 17, just before 4 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at Duckworth Plaza on Duckworth Street.

Police say two victims told officers the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers say a short while later, the vehicle was located at the intersection of Blake and St. Vincent streets.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a nearby park.

According to police, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery and officers are have now issued a warrant for a fourth suspect.

Police say 21-year-old Ashtoney Thompson is wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said their investigation determined Thompson fled Barrie and was travelling to Union Station in Toronto. Toronto police assisted in the search, however, the suspect was not located.

Officers believe Thompson is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to police, Thompson is around six feet tall, with a thin build. He has dark hair in dreadlocks and a dark goatee. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a sling on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

WANTED – Investigators are seeking public assistance to locate Ashtoney Thompson (21 yrs.) He is wanted following a robbery that occurred in the City of Barrie. https://t.co/b6DLG5N1RN @TPSOperations @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/Mo6fvNyfzm — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 21, 2018