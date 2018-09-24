Canada
Body of second missing P.E.I. fisherman found on Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press

The search for two Prince Edward Island fishermen who went missing after their boat overturned Thursday has come to a sad end.

P.E.I. RCMP say the body of Maurice Getson was found at around 8 a.m. Monday on a shore near Campbellton.

The body of the first fisherman, Capt. Glen Desroches, was found just before 8 a.m. Sunday on the shore near North Cape.

Police say their family members have been notified and the coroner’s office has been contacted.

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue and the Tignish Fire Department aided in the recoveries.

