Body of second missing P.E.I. fisherman found on Monday

The search for two Prince Edward Island fishermen who went missing after their boat overturned Thursday has come to a sad end.

P.E.I. RCMP say the body of Maurice Getson was found at around 8 a.m. Monday on a shore near Campbellton.

READ MORE: Body of one missing P.E.I. fisherman recovered, search continues for the other

The body of the first fisherman, Capt. Glen Desroches, was found just before 8 a.m. Sunday on the shore near North Cape.

Police say their family members have been notified and the coroner’s office has been contacted.

WATCH: Nova Scotia fishing boat captain missing after boat runs aground

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue and the Tignish Fire Department aided in the recoveries.