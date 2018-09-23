Body of one missing P.E.I. fisherman recovered, search continues for the other

Prince Edward Island RCMP recovered the body of a fisherman on the shore near North Cape on Sunday.

Police say the body was located shortly before 8:00 a.m., with members of the Tignish Fire Department assisting in its recovery.

The remains are believed to be one of two fishermen who went missing on Tuesday after a 12-metre fishing boat, the Kayla Anne, capsized in heavy seas and rain.

RCMP say the coroner’s office has been contacted and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police are continuing in their efforts to locate the remaining fisherman and PEI Ground Search and Rescue have resumed their shoreline search.