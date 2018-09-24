Celine Dion’s Las Vegas residency coming to an end

Celine Dion announced Monday morning that she will be ending her longstanding production of the Celine concert residency in Las Vegas. She’ll be saying goodbye to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace after performing there for more than 15 years.

Before sharing the big news, Dion, 50, posted to Instagram that she was recording “great new tunes.”

The Celine residency debuted in 2011 at The Colosseum. After a run of more than eight years, Dion will play her final show at the legendary venue. She announced a final leg, which will comprise of 28 performances from February 2019 through June 2019. (Better grab those tickets before they’re gone!)

The superstar reflected on her history at Caesars Palace and shared her thoughts.

“Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

This was Dion’s second residency run in Vegas. She toured her huge success, A New Day…, from 2003 to 2007. She came back in 2011 to raise the bar with her epic show; Celine featured an entire orchestra to play Hollywood classics and her biggest hits.

Since her debut at the Colosseum, Dion has played over 1,000 shows to at least 4.5-million fans, truly a tremendous run. It seems like Dion is ready to go forward with her career and start something new.

Last week, the pop sensation posted a photo from the studio as she recorded vocals. She wore a contagious smile, arms up in the air. The caption read (in English and French): “Back in the studio… excited about recording some great new tunes! – Céline xx…”

Although fans are grieving about the end of her residency shows, this is not the end for The Power of Love singer, and there will be something new to look forward to in the near future.

No one speak to me for the rest of my life because Celine Dion just announced she’s ending her residency. — Tyler Spelane (@tylerspelane) September 24, 2018

Read this and still don't believe it. As a fan I'm soo proud of what she's been able achieve. I really want to cry now 😭. End of another amazing era in Céline's career. I hope I can get to see her before this run ends. #CelineDion https://t.co/qFRhVPgy5U — Nikk R (@nikkelsrcd) September 24, 2018

Céline Dion is ending her shows in Vegas next year and my heart is broken — Autumn (@amartinnnnn) September 24, 2018

Celine Dion returns to the Colosseum this October. The Celine residency tour officially ends on June 8, 2019.

‘Celine’ 2019: Final Tour Dates

**All dates take place at The Colosseum, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nev.**

Feb: 26, 27

March: 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16

May: 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31

June: 1, 4, 5, 7, 8

