Carrie Underwood makes country music history with 4th No. 1 debut, ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood has dominated the Billboard 200 charts once more and on Monday morning landed her fourth No. 1 album with Cry Pretty.

Cry Pretty also had 2018’s best-selling week for a female artist. The album sold more than 266,000 units in its first week and made Underwood the first-ever female artist to have four No. 1 country music albums on Billboard — a victorious moment in history for women and country musicians alike.

Underwood knocked Beatles sensation Paul McCartney off the previous week’s No. 1 spot with his latest solo effort, Egypt Station. Cry Pretty is the highest-selling country album in its first week since Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights (2015), which sold more than 345,000 units.

Upon announcing her new music, Underwood shared:

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there, too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Underwood took time off from writing and touring in 2017 to take care of her son, Isaiah, and try for a second baby with her husband, former NHLer Mike Fisher. Tragically, she had three miscarriages in the process.

Underwood revealed: “I’d lose a baby, I’d have a writing session. I’d be like, ‘Let’s go. I can’t just sit around thinking about this; I want to work, I want to do this.’”

The country superstar remained strong throughout, and overcoming her trauma marked the beginning of the singer’s Cry Pretty writing sessions.

I cant even begin to explain how touched ive been by this new album.. as a mother of an 18 month old and an angel daughter and son with multiple miscarriages in between i cant even begin to explain my relations with these songs! Thank you Carrie! Ill see you next year in vegas!! — alexus irvin (@alexus_irvin) September 23, 2018

man, cry pretty is such a good, powerful song. moreso now that I've seen her interviews talking about her miscarriages. she poured her all into this. i love carrie underwood — Carrie (@kaleidoruby) September 18, 2018

To know Carrie Underwood had 3 miscarriages and then listen to Cry Pretty. Wow, a lot of deep breaths were taken — Tianna hearn (@tianna_hearn) September 18, 2018

Cry Pretty, Underwood’s sixth studio album, was released Sept. 14 under the Capitol Nashville label. It took the charts by storm and has received critical acclaim since its release.

After a devastating couple of years, Underwood is back on top and stronger than ever. She’s scheduled for a North American tour in support of Cry Pretty next summer. There will be six Canadian shows. You can find tickets on the official Carrie Underwood website.

The Cry Pretty 360 Tour 2019 dates (Canadian shows are bolded)

May 1 – Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum

May 3 – Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 4 – N. Little Rock, Ariz., Verizon Arena

May 6 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center

May 9 – Phoenix, Ariz., Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 11 – Las Vegas, Nev., MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 12 – Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center

May 14 – Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center

May 16 – Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena

May 18 – Bakersfield, Calif., Rabobank Arena

May 21 – Portland, Ore., MODA Center at Rose Garden

May 22 – Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena

May 24 – Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma Dome

May 25 – Vancouver, B.C., Rogers Arena

May 28 – Edmonton, Alta., Rogers Place

May 31 – Saskatoon, Sask., SaskTel Centre

June 2 – Winnipeg, Man., Bell MTS Place

June 9 – Toronto, Ont., Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Ottawa, Ont., Canadian Tire Centre

June 13 – Hershey, Pa., GIANT Center

June 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Bank Arena

June 16 – Indianapolis, Ind., Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 18 – St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Center

June 20 – Milwaukee, Wis., Fiserv Forum

June 21 – Minneapolis, Minn., Target Center

June 23 – Lincoln, Neb., Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept 10 – San Diego, Calif., Valley View Casino Center

Sept 12 – Los Angeles, Calif., STAPLES Center

Sept 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept 16 – Denver, Colo., Pepsi Center

Sept 18 – Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept 19 – Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center

Sept 21 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

Sept 22 – Lafayette, La., Cajundome

Sept 24 – Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center

Sept 25 – Oklahoma City, Okla., Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sept 27 – Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena

Sept 29 – Columbia, S.C., Colonial Life Arena

Sept 30 – Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena

Oct 2 – New York City, N.Y., Madison Square Garden

Oct 4 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Oct 5 – Philadelphia, Pa., Wells Fargo Center

Oct 10 – Boston, Mass., TD Garden

Oct 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa., PPG Paints Arena

Oct 13 – Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center

Oct 16 – Cleveland, Ohio, Quicken Loans Arena

Oct 17 – Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center

Oct 19 – Atlanta, Ga., Philips Arena

Oct 20 – Jacksonville, Fla., Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct 23 – Memphis, Tenn., FedExForum

Oct 24 – Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center

Oct 26 – Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 27 – Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct 29 – Chicago, Ill., United Center

Oct 31 – Detroit, Mich., Little Caesars Arena

