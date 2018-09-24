Carrie Underwood makes country music history with 4th No. 1 debut, ‘Cry Pretty’
Carrie Underwood has dominated the Billboard 200 charts once more and on Monday morning landed her fourth No. 1 album with Cry Pretty.
Cry Pretty also had 2018’s best-selling week for a female artist. The album sold more than 266,000 units in its first week and made Underwood the first-ever female artist to have four No. 1 country music albums on Billboard — a victorious moment in history for women and country musicians alike.
READ MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals she had 3 miscarriages, a risk women need to talk about more, experts say
Underwood knocked Beatles sensation Paul McCartney off the previous week’s No. 1 spot with his latest solo effort, Egypt Station. Cry Pretty is the highest-selling country album in its first week since Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights (2015), which sold more than 345,000 units.
Upon announcing her new music, Underwood shared:
“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there, too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”
READ MORE: FCAA warns concert-goers not to get cheated by fake Carrie Underwood tickets
Underwood took time off from writing and touring in 2017 to take care of her son, Isaiah, and try for a second baby with her husband, former NHLer Mike Fisher. Tragically, she had three miscarriages in the process.
Underwood revealed: “I’d lose a baby, I’d have a writing session. I’d be like, ‘Let’s go. I can’t just sit around thinking about this; I want to work, I want to do this.’”
The country superstar remained strong throughout, and overcoming her trauma marked the beginning of the singer’s Cry Pretty writing sessions.
READ MORE: Carrie Underwood’s new ‘Sunday Night Football’ song angers fans
Cry Pretty, Underwood’s sixth studio album, was released Sept. 14 under the Capitol Nashville label. It took the charts by storm and has received critical acclaim since its release.
After a devastating couple of years, Underwood is back on top and stronger than ever. She’s scheduled for a North American tour in support of Cry Pretty next summer. There will be six Canadian shows. You can find tickets on the official Carrie Underwood website.
The Cry Pretty 360 Tour 2019 dates (Canadian shows are bolded)
May 1 – Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum
May 3 – Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4 – N. Little Rock, Ariz., Verizon Arena
May 6 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
May 9 – Phoenix, Ariz., Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11 – Las Vegas, Nev., MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 12 – Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
May 14 – Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
May 16 – Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena
May 18 – Bakersfield, Calif., Rabobank Arena
May 21 – Portland, Ore., MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22 – Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena
May 24 – Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma Dome
May 25 – Vancouver, B.C., Rogers Arena
May 28 – Edmonton, Alta., Rogers Place
May 31 – Saskatoon, Sask., SaskTel Centre
June 2 – Winnipeg, Man., Bell MTS Place
June 9 – Toronto, Ont., Scotiabank Arena
June 10 – Ottawa, Ont., Canadian Tire Centre
June 13 – Hershey, Pa., GIANT Center
June 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Bank Arena
June 16 – Indianapolis, Ind., Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18 – St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Center
June 20 – Milwaukee, Wis., Fiserv Forum
June 21 – Minneapolis, Minn., Target Center
June 23 – Lincoln, Neb., Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept 10 – San Diego, Calif., Valley View Casino Center
Sept 12 – Los Angeles, Calif., STAPLES Center
Sept 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept 16 – Denver, Colo., Pepsi Center
Sept 18 – Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept 19 – Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center
Sept 21 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
Sept 22 – Lafayette, La., Cajundome
Sept 24 – Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
Sept 25 – Oklahoma City, Okla., Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sept 27 – Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Sept 29 – Columbia, S.C., Colonial Life Arena
Sept 30 – Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Oct 2 – New York City, N.Y., Madison Square Garden
Oct 4 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Oct 5 – Philadelphia, Pa., Wells Fargo Center
Oct 10 – Boston, Mass., TD Garden
Oct 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa., PPG Paints Arena
Oct 13 – Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center
Oct 16 – Cleveland, Ohio, Quicken Loans Arena
Oct 17 – Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center
Oct 19 – Atlanta, Ga., Philips Arena
Oct 20 – Jacksonville, Fla., Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct 23 – Memphis, Tenn., FedExForum
Oct 24 – Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
Oct 26 – Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
Oct 27 – Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct 29 – Chicago, Ill., United Center
Oct 31 – Detroit, Mich., Little Caesars Arena
