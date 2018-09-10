Carrie Underwood’s new ‘Sunday Night Football’ song angers fans

The 2018 NFL season got underway this week and on Sunday night, NBC debuted a new Carrie Underwood song for its intro to Sunday Night Football, and it didn’t go over so well with some fans.

NBC unveiled the new theme song prior to the start of the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers game. While many viewers were expecting the previous Oh, Sunday Night which Underwood has sang since 2014, viewers were treated to the new tune Game On.

Here’s the intro:

Game on! #SNF is back! Check out our brand new SNF Open, presented by @Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/PqFrUi2vox — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

Needless to say, the reaction was a little offside.

I miss the old SNF Carrie Underwood song — Tommy Gahan (@tgahan9) September 10, 2018

there are very few things that make me more uncomfortable than carrie underwood’s sunday night football song — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 10, 2018

If there’s any reason to boycott the NFL, it’s because of that atrocious Carrie Underwood intro song. As a nation, we deserve better. #NFLSunday — Mick Cielesz (@MC2097) September 10, 2018

New Carrie Underwood Sunday Night Football song review Pros:

—Sang "Sunday night" on multiple occasions Cons:

—Did not sing "ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" in advance of saying that it was Sunday night Grade: D+ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 10, 2018

My ears are taking a knee in protest of Carrie Underwood SNF theme songs! This years is the worse!!!#NFLSunday — Pastor Tim Nicholson (@Pastor_TimWOL) September 10, 2018

I love Carrie Underwood but man these Sunday Night Football songs get worse and worse — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) September 10, 2018

I’m not a fan of this new Carrie Underwood song at all — Danny Hacker (@theGREATdanny94) September 10, 2018

Faith Hill and Pink previously performed the intro Waiting All Day for Sunday Night, which Underwood tweaked to Oh, Sunday Night.