Carrie Underwood’s new ‘Sunday Night Football’ song angers fans
The 2018 NFL season got underway this week and on Sunday night, NBC debuted a new Carrie Underwood song for its intro to Sunday Night Football, and it didn’t go over so well with some fans.
NBC unveiled the new theme song prior to the start of the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers game. While many viewers were expecting the previous Oh, Sunday Night which Underwood has sang since 2014, viewers were treated to the new tune Game On.
Here’s the intro:
Needless to say, the reaction was a little offside.
Faith Hill and Pink previously performed the intro Waiting All Day for Sunday Night, which Underwood tweaked to Oh, Sunday Night.
