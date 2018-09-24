P.K. Subban sends heartfelt video message to Saint John cancer survivor

Nashville Predators star defenceman P.K. Subban is showing his support for former Saint John Sea Dogs equipment manager David “DK” Kelly, who is currently fighting brain cancer.

DK tweeted the video on Sunday, which shows Subban acknowledging DK’s strength and resilience as he undergoes cancer treatment.

“Just wanted to do this video for you because myself and my teammates are thinking about you,” said Subban, dressed in purple outside of Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“People like yourself give guys like myself and my teammates, give us a reason every day to appreciate how lucky we are in what we do.”

Always means a lot getting encouraging messages from people around the world but this one from Nashville today meant an awful lot! Huge thanks to @PKSubban1 for taking the time to send this! Love from Saint John! #TeamDK https://t.co/dHcnVZcYZH pic.twitter.com/NMh5SgzsM6 — “DK” (@SaintJohnDK) September 23, 2018

Kelly was the Sea Dogs’ equipment manager for over 13 years. He continued in the role following his diagnosis but recently left the team to focus on raising money for awareness for the Saint John Regional Hospital’s oncology centre.

This is far from the first time that Subban has shown his support for people fighting diseases. The former Montreal Canadien received the Meritorious Service Decoration (civil division) from Gov. Gen. David Johnston last year for his pledge to raise $10 million over seven years for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Subban finished the minute-long video by telling DK that he’s excited to watch him get through the treatment and beat the disease.

“DK, this is P.K., in the mix in Smashville. Preds got your back. Let’s go, baby,” Subban said, while raising his right arm in the air.