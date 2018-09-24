Rod Rosenstein expected to resign as deputy attorney general: reports

Rod Rosenstein is preparing to leave his role as the U.S. deputy attorney general, multiple sources said Monday.

The Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous source, that Rosenstein was expecting to be fired and was scheduled to appear at the White House Monday morning.

CNN also cited anonymous sources, saying he expects to be let go.

The news comes just days after The New York Times reported that Rosenstein had proposed to secretly record U.S. President Donald Trump. The newspaper also alleged that Rosenstein wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to impeach the president.

Rosenstein vigorously denied the reports in a statement Friday, saying, “The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

An unnamed source told Axios that Rosenstein has already verbally resigned to Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly. The Washington Post also said he has offered to resign.

Trump commented on The New York Times’ story in an interview that aired on Fox & Friends Monday.

“We will make a determination,” he said. “It’s certainly a very sad story.”

Rosenstein is a key figure in the U.S. Justice Department; he appointed special counsel Robert Mueller and oversees his investigation into Russian election meddling.

This is a developing story and will be updated.