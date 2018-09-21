Rod Rosenstein denies he proposed secretly recording Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is denying a report in The New York Times that he suggested last year he secretly record U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House to expose chaos in the administration.

The newspaper said the instances occurred in Spring 2017, while Rosenstein spoke to Justice Department members following the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Rosenstein says the story is “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

WATCH: Paul Ryan speaks out against Rod Rosenstein impeachment move

The report also says Rosenstein floated the idea of trying to remove Trump from office through the 25th Amendment, which allows Cabinet members to vote on whether the president is unfit for office.

The Times cites several people who described the episodes but were not named in Friday’s report.

— With files from Global News reporter Maham Abedi