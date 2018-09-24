Early morning fire in Bedford causes extensive damage to home, business

A resident was able to escape from an early morning fire in Bedford that extensively damaged a house and spread to a nearby business.

The fire happened overnight Monday in the 600-block of the Bedford Highway outside Halifax.

According to officials, one person was in the home at the time and was able to escape uninjured.

By daylight, the extent of the damage was evident at the rear of the building, especially on the back patio.

The blaze also led to some exterior damage at an adjacent grocery store.

Some exterior damage to Meat & Market Grocery as well @globalhalifax https://t.co/VFXMplRDyR —

Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) September 24, 2018

A section of the Bedford Highway between Larry Uteck Boulevard and Lodge Drive was closed for several hours but was re-opened in time for the morning commute.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— With a file from Dave Squires