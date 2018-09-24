Canada
September 24, 2018 8:11 am

Early morning fire in Bedford causes extensive damage to home, business

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Early morning fire closes Bedford Highway. Dave Squires reports.

A resident was able to escape from an early morning fire in Bedford that extensively damaged a house and spread to a nearby business.

The fire happened overnight Monday in the 600-block of the Bedford Highway outside Halifax.

Fire crews and police responded to the early morning fire.

Dave Squires/ Global News

According to officials, one person was in the home at the time and was able to escape uninjured.

By daylight, the extent of the damage was evident at the rear of the building, especially on the back patio.

The home was heavily damaged.

Dave Squires/ Global News

The blaze also led to some exterior damage at an adjacent grocery store.

A section of the Bedford Highway between Larry Uteck Boulevard and Lodge Drive was closed for several hours but was re-opened in time for the morning commute.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— With a file from Dave Squires

