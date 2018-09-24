Police chase ends with a swim in the Assiniboine River

Brandon police say their chase of a car reported stolen from Saskatchewan ended when a man tried to escape by swimming across the Assiniboine River.

Police say that dip didn’t last long.

Brandon police say officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Indian Head, Sask., driving the streets of Brandon, early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Police arrest pair after multiple cars stolen in Winnipeg over several months

Police say the vehicle did not stop for police so they gave chase. The vehicle became stuck on Fifth Street North on the river dike.

Police say the driver jumped into the water in an attempt to swim across the river.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police identify suspects after man dragged by stolen car

He quickly changed his mind police say, when he realized how cold the water was. He returned to shore where he was then arrested.

Two boys and a 19-year-old man, both from Nipawin Sask., appeared in court on Sunday morning.